FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog was killed in a fire at a condominium in downtown Fresno on Thursday.Firefighters were called shortly after 9 am to the Villa Borgata Condominiums near Huntington Boulevard and R Street.Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units on the bottom floor. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to that area.The pet died in the fire. No residents or firefighters were injured.Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.