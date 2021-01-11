crime

1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting outside CVS in downtown Fresno

Police say they found a gunshot victim outside the CVS store along Fulton Street.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a person was shot in downtown Fresno on Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired off of Fulton Street and Tuolumne Street around 8:30 am.

Police say they found a gunshot victim outside the CVS store along Fulton Street.

Two suspects were seen running from the area after the shooting. Investigators said officers found one of them in an alley near Chukchansi Park and took that person into custody.

The second suspect ran into a parking structure off Fulton and Tulare Street. Officials say there was a short standoff between him and the officers, but he eventually surrendered.

"We're very thankful that the individuals were immediately apprehended and the community can feel safe knowing that they're not outstanding," said Fresno Police Capt. Joey Alvarez.

Police say a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
