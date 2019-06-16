hit and run

Driver flees scene after causing collision involving multiple vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened early Sunday morning in Fresno.

Three cars sustained damage in the chain reaction crash. Officers believe a driver took off running after causing the first crash on Highway 180 near Fulton Street.

Firefighters had to put out flames on one of the damaged cars.
