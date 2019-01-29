FATAL CRASH

Driver killed after crashing into garbage truck in Mariposa

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A driver has died after crashing into a garbage truck on Highway 49 in Mariposa, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a driver in a Subaru, traveling south, attempted to cross double yellow lines just north of Wass Road. The car collided with a garbage truck driving in the northbound lane.

The driver died at the scene. The garbage truck driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be a factor.

CHP says there is currently one-way traffic on Highway 49.
