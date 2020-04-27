Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on the opposite side of a divided roadway?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I'm driving on a divided roadway and an emergency vehicle is driving in the opposite direction and separated by the divider, do I still pull over?

"The California Vehicle Code addresses this situation," said Sgt. Brian Pennings. "However, it doesn't specifically say a divided highway, it only says vehicles that are within the close proximity of 1000 feet of an emergency vehicle shall yield to the right shoulder until that emergency vehicle has safely passed," he said.

"This probably wouldn't pertain to a vehicle on a freeway," Pennings said. "However, it could very well pertain to a vehicle on a surface street that may be divided by some landscaping."

