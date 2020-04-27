FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I'm driving on a divided roadway and an emergency vehicle is driving in the opposite direction and separated by the divider, do I still pull over?
"The California Vehicle Code addresses this situation," said Sgt. Brian Pennings. "However, it doesn't specifically say a divided highway, it only says vehicles that are within the close proximity of 1000 feet of an emergency vehicle shall yield to the right shoulder until that emergency vehicle has safely passed," he said.
"This probably wouldn't pertain to a vehicle on a freeway," Pennings said. "However, it could very well pertain to a vehicle on a surface street that may be divided by some landscaping."
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on the opposite side of a divided roadway?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News