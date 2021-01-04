Know the Road with the CHP: If I forget my driver's license, would a picture work?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I forget my driver's license, would a picture of it on my phone work if I get pulled over by law enforcement?
"If you're driving a motor vehicle the law is very specific, you shall have in your possession a valid driver's license," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"If you do not have a license in your possession, you will need to identify yourself with the police officer by either your driver's license number or your name and date of birth," he explained. "Sometimes it helps if you have a picture of your license to show the officer to confirm the number and your date of birth, as well as your name and address."
"Just because you have a photo of your driver's license does not relieve you from the legal obligation to carry your driver's license in your possession while you're driving a motor vehicle," Sgt. Pennings said.
"One thing to remember: it's very important to always have identification in your possession. If there's ever an emergency, and a person is incapacitated, it is of utmost importance we know who they are so that we can notify their friends and family."
