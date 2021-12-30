Most of California still experiencing severe drought conditions despite recent storms

The U.S. Drought Monitor released an updated map of the state's current drought conditions. Despite a couple of weeks of rain and snow, most of California is still experiencing dry conditions.
However, compared to the summer, conditions have improved slightly.
In Central California, Kings and Tulare counties are in the "extreme drought" range, while areas of Fresno, Merced, Mariposa and Madera counties are in the "extreme drought" range and "severe drought" range.
Roughly 86% of the entire state is in a severe drought.
More than 37 million Californians are living in a drought-affected area.
