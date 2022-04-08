One killed in DUI crash in Fresno County, 22-year-old arrested, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a crash in Fresno County Thursday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Church Ave & Brawley around 6:30 pm.

Officers say that a Jeep ran a stop sign, which caused the accident.

The driver of the big rig crashed into a tree as a result of the crash. The 60-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers arrested the drivee of the Jeep, a 22-year-old woman, for DUI.
