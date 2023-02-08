Madera County hosting 2 free dump events

The first takes place this Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 am until 2:30 pm at the North Fork Transfer Station.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Got junk you need to get rid of and live in Madera County?

The Madera County Public Works Department and CalTrans Clean California joined together to host two free dump events.

The first takes place this Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 am until 2:30 pm at the North Fork Transfer Station.

There are a few restrictions you should know about.

Only one visit per household is allowed.

If you're looking to get rid of mattresses, box springs, car and truck tires, large appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, there is a limit of four each per family.

Items such as tractor tires, paint, aerosols and batteries will not be allowed.

If you can't make it this Saturday, the next free dump day takes place March 11 in Chowchilla.

Both events are for Madera County residents.

