Customers line up for grand opening of Dutch Bros coffee shop in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dutch Bros is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lemoore.The new coffee shop on Lemoore Avenue near Hanford Armona Road opened to customers for the first time on Friday.Customers were lined up early to order a drink from the shop.Drinks available at the new Valley location include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel and nitro cold brew coffee.The shop is open Friday and Saturday from 5 am to 11 pm, and Sunday through Thursday from 5 am to 10 pm.Dutch Bros already has several locations in Fresno, Bakersfield, and one in Merced.