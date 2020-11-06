business

Customers line up for grand opening of Dutch Bros coffee shop in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dutch Bros is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lemoore.

The new coffee shop on Lemoore Avenue near Hanford Armona Road opened to customers for the first time on Friday.

Customers were lined up early to order a drink from the shop.

Drinks available at the new Valley location include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel and nitro cold brew coffee.

The shop is open Friday and Saturday from 5 am to 11 pm, and Sunday through Thursday from 5 am to 10 pm.

Dutch Bros already has several locations in Fresno, Bakersfield, and one in Merced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklemoorebusinessfoodcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Local pop-up picnic business grows during pandemic
Action News Morning Update
Keto food truck grows in popularity in the Valley
Concerns grow after fire destroys Merced County business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
2020 Central California election live results
Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend
Fresno family seeking truth after CHP officer runs stop sign, kills man
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Teen arrested for burglarizing central Fresno store
Show More
Fire breaks out at central Fresno grocery store
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
SQF Complex: Debris removal begins as concern over 'debris flow' grows
Wind, rain, and snow to impact Creek Fire zone, preparations underway
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
More TOP STORIES News