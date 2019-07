FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire in Central Fresno.The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on Clay and First.Firefighters say the flames were coming from the roof causing it to collapse onto the first floor.Crews say the complex was fenced off and abandoned.No one should have been inside when the blaze broke out.Firefighters will be on scene for some time as they investigate and clean up.Streets in the area are blocked off for fire crews.