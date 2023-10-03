Thieves target Edison High School baseball team equipment

Monday, the Edison High School baseball team was limited to only batting practice the old-fashioned way after two pitching machines were stolen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday, the Edison High School baseball team was limited to only batting practice the old-fashioned way after two pitching machines were stolen from the storage unit on campus last week.

"It was shocking to me. At the same time, I was like I feel like I've been violated," said head baseball coach Brandon Simon.

Simon was heading out of town when he got a call from Assistant Coach John Greggs telling him about the theft.

Along with the two pitching machines, which in total cost close to $10,000, they say buckets of baseballs and a brand new sound system were stolen.

"It breaks my heart because we don't have a whole lot. What we do have, we use it," said assistant coach John Greggs.

The team's booster club is looking for a grand slam on GoFundMe, hoping to raise $20,000 dollars to replace the gear that the coach says was stolen by someone who knew what they were doing.

"They were crafty, and they knew what they were going and getting because our Quad was sitting right there with the key in the ignition. They didn't take that," said Simon.

The criminal activity goes beyond theft. Whoever stole the equipment cut the chain link fence open to get away.

But despite those strikes, Simon says his team will prevail.

"It's just another bump in the road. We're going to keep rocking and rolling and try to do what we can," said Simon.

