Education

9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands -- A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at 9 years old.

VTM reports Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering, while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.

Ameerah Jackson, 11-year-old music prodigy from Missouri City, releases first song online

4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
11-year-old student started classes this week at Southern University
