back to school

A new school year full of new possibilities for Clovis Unified students

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new school year full of new possibilities for Clovis Unified students.

"Make the most of every moment because it really does go by fast, I feel like just yesterday I was coming to my first day of school," said Buchanan High School senior, Kylie Kerney.

At Buchanan High School some of those new opportunities start in the kitchen, their new kitchen classroom.

"We retrofitted everything and gutted the classroom and turned it into more of a commercial-grade or restaurant quality class," said Assistant Superintendent of Facility Services Denver Stairs

For senior Kendall Oliver, the new space is helping him pursue his dream job of becoming a baker and someday running his own business.

"I thought it was really cool, to see all the new equipment, to see the big upgrade this year compared to last year," said Oliver.

Fort Washington High School also has a new student kitchen. The classes held in these new spaces are part of a Career Technology Education pathway. This year the district has 18 and more are on the way.

"We have recently secured five grants, so we will be building production and managerial arts facility at Buchanan and another horticulture facility at Clovis East," said Clovis Unified superintendent Eimear O'Farrell.

When it comes to safety a new layer of security has been added district-wide. With 43,000 students returning to class, the Raptor security system is making sure no unwanted visitors make their way onto campus. Piloted in the spring, the system takes an ID or license and performs a background check. If someone is a risk, access is denied.

"We are able to receive information that would allow us to add that feature of safety so that our students and our staff are secure at all times," said Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Barry Jajer.

On the road, the district is asking drivers to look out for pedestrians and construction zones. Currently, Willow near Clovis North High School is undergoing a widening project, this means longer wait times and alternate routes. It's advised that commuters give themselves plenty of extra travel time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovisback to schoolsafetyeducationschoolclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
Hot weather affecting the air quality
New campus for Visalia Unified School District
Central Unified welcomes students back to school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 10-year-old killed in Tulare Co. crash to file lawsuit
Governor Newsom signs law to limit shootings by police
Several families displaced after large apartment fire near Fresno State
South Valley men arrested, teen rescued during human trafficking sting
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Off-duty Merced County deputy shot in Turlock, police say
Local experts say now is the best time to buy, sell houses
Show More
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
24-year-old SoCal middle school teacher shot to death
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of LA apartment window
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
More TOP STORIES News