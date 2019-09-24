children first

Children First: Choose Kindness

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Positivity is spreading with acts of kindness!

ABC30 will air its new Children First program, Choose Kindness, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Action News anchors Amanda Venegas and Tony Cabrera host the television special focusing on programs promoting kindness in our community.

The special includes the inspiring program called "dude. be nice." Students at Tulare Western High School perform acts of kindness year-round, including donating new shoes to children, food to low income families and promoting a positive campus culture. Sundale Union School students play games with younger kids with a message of inclusivity and character. Photographers from the Sweet Nectar Society donate their time and talent to spotlight children with special needs in their photo sessions. Kids at Malloch Elementary in Fresno are sprucing up their Kindness Garden. A boy scout embarks on a mission to honor the dead. A Fresno State student struggling to pay tuition is surprised and amazed at the generosity of strangers.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Choose Kindness", thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News. ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.


RESOURCES


Here are some resources for those looking to Choose Kindness:

dude. be nice Project

Four Seasons of School Culture

Tulare County Office of Education

Character Counts

Sweet Nectar Society

#LiveLikeMolly

Choose Kindness

Stomp Out Bullying

EECU

Valley Children's Healthcare

