Clovis Unified gears up for back to school rush

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As more than 43,000 students embark on their first day of school, Clovis Unified is bringing parents peace of mind.

C.U.S.D. is one of Fresno County's largest districts, and as such, they have teamed up with local law enforcement for an increased presence in the first two weeks of school.

Officer Mark Bradford of the Clovis Police Department says it is not just increased traffic we'll notice as "back to school" rolls out across the Valley.

One of the top citations issued this time of year has to do with abiding by the 25 miles per hour speed limit.

"Slow down especially when kids are present the golden rule is usually half an hour before and after school," said Clovis Police Officer Mark Bradford.

Another involves double parking during drop off or pick up.

"They want to be close to get little Johnny in their car but it is against the law to double park and we will be looking for those violations and you will get a citation," said Bradford.

He adds, for safety reasons, the hands-free rule should apply to pedestrians as well.

"They need to make sure they're all eyes on the drivers because the driver may be looking at something else their speed and may be focusing on something else ad if you step out they may not be focusing on you," said Bradford.
