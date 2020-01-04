Education

Fresno City College helps students prepare with "Extreme Registration"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local community colleges are making sure students are ready for the Spring semester. They are hosting an "Extreme Registration."

Hundreds of people lined up at Fresno Community College to register, find classes or speak with a counselor.

The one-stop-shop is for students who are looking to enroll in any of the State Center Community Colleges, including campuses in Clovis, Reedley, Madera and Oakhurst.

Emilee Slater, FCC Director of College Relations and Outreach offered a tip to speed up the process.

"We would love for students to apply online before they come," Slater said. "It really speeds things up when they get here. But certainly, if they need to, they can apply when they come."

If you missed the event on Friday, you can still go on Saturday, January 4th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More than one thousand students are expected over the course of the two-day event.

The Spring semester begins January 13.
