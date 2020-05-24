Coronavirus

Fresno City College holds drive-thru ceremony for nursing graduates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-held tradition for nursing graduates took on a very different look on Saturday morning at Fresno City College.

The registered nurse pinning ceremony wasn't on stage as normal.

Instead the 111 graduates lined up in their cars for a drive-thru ceremony.

The cars weaved through the campus on a directed path to the festive site.

Balloons, noisemakers, and even cheerleaders were there to congratulate the graduates.

Class president Marissa Sanders says it was a way to still feel celebrated during unusual times.

"We're making the best of the situation with the coronavirus, and we're still making it fun for everyone to come through and pick up their sash and their pin and feel celebrated on this special day because they earned it and they deserve to be celebrated," says Sanders.

The items were handed out in a bag and passed to the graduate using a metal stick to make sure social distancing was enforced.

Several of these nursing graduates will immediately be put to work in medical facilities to help during the pandemic.
