Fresno County Students design prototype book cart for 'Reading Heart' non-profit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno County students have been hitting the books recently to figure out a way to better store books.Students at CTEC high school spent the past few weeks showing off designs for a new book cart to the founder of "Reading Heart" Danay Ferguson.Ferguson started "Reading Heart" at the age of eight because she wanted to share her passion for reading with other children.Ultimately, the design that was picked was through a combination of all the students' designs.You can see it in this animation provided by the school.Ferguson says the carts will allow her non-profit organization to do more shows in the future.