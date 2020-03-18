Coronavirus

Fresno Pacific University reschedules May 2020 commencement

061316-kfsn-4pm-fpu-vid (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University has rescheduled its commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9 at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno due to the novel coronavirus, administrators announced Wednesday.

The university said the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium would be affected.

"This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success," University President Dr. Joseph Jones said in a press release.

Administrators said while students have moved to virtual instruction, the campus remains open, including its satellite campuses in north Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced and Visalia.

The dining hall and residence halls at the southeast Fresno campus also will remain open for students.

The university did not immediately provide a possible timeline for a commencement ceremony.

Tuesday, Fresno State also announced the postponement of its May commencement ceremonies.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnomercedvisaliabakersfieldeducationcoronavirusfresno pacific university
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Does the US have enough ventilators to handle coronavirus pandemic?
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Tulare County health officials confirm fourth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Does the US have enough ventilators to handle coronavirus pandemic?
Show More
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah
US, Canada border to close to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump says
Fresno FAX limits passenger load due to coronavirus concerns
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News