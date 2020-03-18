Fresno Pacific University reschedules May 2020 commencement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University has rescheduled its commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9 at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno due to the novel coronavirus, administrators announced Wednesday.
The university said the Graduate Hooding Ceremony, Seminary Gala, Multicultural Celebration and Graduate Research Symposium would be affected.
"This decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and with our peers at other institutions of higher learning. We realize commencement is a significant event in the lives of our students and their families and are committed to ensuring there are future opportunities to celebrate your hard work and success," University President Dr. Joseph Jones said in a press release.
Administrators said while students have moved to virtual instruction, the campus remains open, including its satellite campuses in north Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced and Visalia.
The dining hall and residence halls at the southeast Fresno campus also will remain open for students.
The university did not immediately provide a possible timeline for a commencement ceremony.
Tuesday, Fresno State also announced the postponement of its May commencement ceremonies.
