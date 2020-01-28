education

Fresno State criminology professor recognized as cyber hero

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State criminology professor is being recognized for his work in cybersecurity.

"Anything with a power switch that uses an electrical current, anything that connects online, anything that touches most of our individual daily lives," said Dr. Keith Clement, professor for the university's criminology department. "If it turns on and off, there's some chance that there could be some vulnerability attached to the device."

Cybersecurity may not be something you think about often, but it impacts you every day. Dr. Clement says students need to start thinking about it more.

"These are where the high paying, necessary jobs are, and currently in California there are 73,000 cybersecurity positions available," he added.

Dr. Clement has developed a curriculum introducing students to cybersecurity. The plan is to prepare them early for a successful career in the field.

"We train folks for cybersecurity entry level employment at a fairly young age, then we take them through middle school, high school, community college to the four-year degree programs," he said.

They've already had success introducing the curriculum to students at Fresno State.

"You can see their faces light up as soon as we learn about something new or implement it," said Fresno State Engineering Professor Shahab Tayeb. "They're like, wow this is happening."

They hope to introduce the curriculum to other campuses starting this fall.

Dr. Clements work is getting some big time industry notoriety, being recently recognized as a Cyber Hero by synED Cyber Guild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationcyberattacktechnology
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Kobe Bryant's message to Philly students: 'Don't be afraid to dream'
Bullard Talent students prepare for opening night of 'Wonderland!'
Fresno 4th-grader uses Etch-A-Sketch for school presentation
Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB Highway 99 in Madera re-opens after closing for several hours
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Fresno basketball team was at Kobe's facility when tragedy struck
Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer
Hundreds quarantined at Fresno Co. Jail after at least one suspected mumps case
Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Show More
Clovis East High School helping Sanger restaurant with crops
6-year-old girl shot in central Fresno recovering at home
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night
City of Corcoran sues well-known dairy company for $65 million
Major sewer line project impacting Oakhurst traffic and businesses
More TOP STORIES News