Fresno State grad publishes bilingual childen's book

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local mom and Fresno State graduate is filling an important need thanks to inspiration from her alma mater.

Perla Solorio is one of many moms who enjoy reading to their kids, but it was just recently that she decided to start writing for her children as well.

"I noticed there was a lack of bilingual books, and I really wanted to align what I do as a school counselor and promote early literacy as well," she said.

Solorio received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Fresno State and wanted to honor the school she called home for so many years. In her first book Fresno State: First Words/Primeras Palabras, she takes readers on a tour of the college campus.

"You'll see a lot of landmarks from Fresno State and some familiar objects," Solorio added. "It's just a fun way to introduce college to our little ones."

Solorio said, as a child, she always hoped college was going to be part of her story and credits her high school counselor for helping her to achieve her goal of attending Fresno State. Solorio is now a counselor at the same high school she graduated from, working to help students of all ages pursue their goals.

"Start that dialogue early because sometimes that conversation doesn't start until high school or middle school," Solorio recommended. "This is a great way to start planting the seeds now."

Solorio created her own company Libros for Small Hands and was then able to publish the book in October.

It's the first in a series of bilingual, college readiness children's books. She hopes to publish more books on college readiness in 2020.

