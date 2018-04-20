EDUCATION

Fresno State tuition will not increase in 2018

Fresno State (Shutterstock)

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California State University (CSU) announced on Friday they will not increase tuition during the 2018-19 academic year.

Tuition increases had been discussed after Governor Brown's budget proposal funded a $92.1 million increase while the CSU sought a $263 million increase.

"In light of Californian's strong economy, California's students and their families should not be saddled with an additional financial burden to attain public higher education," said Chancellor Timothy P. White. "We will continue to make the case to lawmakers, who represent all Californians, that an educated citizenry should be at the top of the state's highest priorities."

While it was unclear how the university system will fill their budget shortfall, they said tuition is off the table this year but will be revisited in the 2019 academic year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno stateCSUFresno State
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News