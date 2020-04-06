Fresno Unified to provide meals for students during spring break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District announced on Sunday it will continue serving meals to students during the spring break from April 6 to 9.
"During this unprecedented time, our families are facing increased unemployment and anxiety. I hope that providing meals can ease their worries," said Superintendent Bob Nelson.
Despite schools having been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district has been providing 'grab and go' meals to students every day from 9 - 11 a.m. at 19 sites. You can find the locations of these sites by clicking here.
The school district has said that though it will not be providing meals on Good Friday, April 10, which is a district holiday, community partners have stepped forward to fill the gap and provide food. More details will be provided later.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
