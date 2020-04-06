fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified to provide meals for students during spring break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District announced on Sunday it will continue serving meals to students during the spring break from April 6 to 9.

"During this unprecedented time, our families are facing increased unemployment and anxiety. I hope that providing meals can ease their worries," said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Despite schools having been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district has been providing 'grab and go' meals to students every day from 9 - 11 a.m. at 19 sites. You can find the locations of these sites by clicking here.

RELATED: Fresno Unified School District extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

The school district has said that though it will not be providing meals on Good Friday, April 10, which is a district holiday, community partners have stepped forward to fill the gap and provide food. More details will be provided later.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
