New McLane High quad area considered investment for school and community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After six months of construction, the new quad area of McLane High School is now complete.

Students at the Central Fresno campus held a celebration Tuesday morning.

"I want everyone to see what McLane has done and to see that students can come together. I really think it is building a legacy at McLane with all this construction work that has been happening," said Mayra Carrillo, McLane High School Senior.

Carrillo is one of the many students who advocated for the project. She and fellow Highlanders wanted more space to be social on campus.

While there is new grass, trees, benches, chairs, and tables, part of the quad area has an important past.

RELATED: Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation

"McLane actually has a pretty rich history and throughout the years different classes have fundraised and made donations. The original pathways have been donated by a class back in the '60s and we were able to preserve all the plagues and made sure they stayed in," said Brian Wulf, McLane High School Principal.

The project was funded through Measure X, a school bond approved by voters in 2016.

One Fresno Unified Board Trustee says this is an investment that will benefit the school and the surrounding community.

"It has a return in term of the students feeling pride of ownership of the school where they go to. It has a return in terms of supporting their academic achievement that helps our community prosper later," said Veva Islas, Fresno Unified Board Trustee.

While the quad area sits in the middle of campus Carrillo believes it will be the mark of new beginnings for students during their high school years.

"I actually met one of my best friends in this quad before it was redone. And so it really means a lot for students to get together, make new friends and start new relationships," said Carrillo.
