Reedley College celebrates groundbreaking of new math building

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley College celebrated the start of a new project on campus Wednesday.A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the school's new math and sciences building.Artist renderings were on display, and several campus and district leaders were on hand to discuss the building.The project is being funded by a $485 million bond that California voters approved to go towards state community colleges."That money is going to be wisely invested to help our students achieve their goals, and ultimately impact positively the economic development of the greater Fresno area," said Reedley College president Jerry Buckley.Administrators see the building as a major step for Reedley in STEM-based education.Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2021.