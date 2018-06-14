For Fresno Unified Students, schools already out for summer but the district is hard at work with several construction projects thanks to Measure X.The $225 million bond measure was approved by voters back in 2016, allowing funds for five major areas across the district."Those five prioritized areas are new classrooms, classroom technology, facilities for career technical education, facilities for arts, activities, and athletics, safety and security, and building infrastructure," said Chief Operations Officer Karen Temple.Temple pointed out construction on the biggest project began nearly a year ago at Rata High School in Northwest Fresno.The district is spending $4 million to modernize the secondary campus for students with disabilities, particularly those who are medically fragile."This is a very specialized campus. These students are among our most vulnerable, and we have the opportunity to completely modernized their campus and bring it up to date with new equipment, new facilities," said Temple.Construction on that project is expected to be complete this August in time for the new school year.But work will continue at Duncan Polytechnical High School, that's where two new buildings will be used to teach students about maintenance and repair of heavy diesel engines and construction.For Roosevelt High School a new pool is being built and the district hopes to add McLane High School to the list."We're currently in the final stages of design for a new pool. So we will be recommending a construction project to our board for the fall for a new pool at McLane," said Temple. "And with those two pools that will complete the district's modern pools."Approval for projects is anticipated on new softball and baseball fields at McLane and Roosevelt.Construction could start in a few weeks.