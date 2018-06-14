FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified says renovations will improve education experience for students in and outside the classroom

EMBED </>More Videos

For Fresno Unified Students, schools already out for summer, but the district is hard at work with several construction projects thanks to Measure X. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For Fresno Unified Students, schools already out for summer but the district is hard at work with several construction projects thanks to Measure X.

The $225 million bond measure was approved by voters back in 2016, allowing funds for five major areas across the district.

"Those five prioritized areas are new classrooms, classroom technology, facilities for career technical education, facilities for arts, activities, and athletics, safety and security, and building infrastructure," said Chief Operations Officer Karen Temple.

Temple pointed out construction on the biggest project began nearly a year ago at Rata High School in Northwest Fresno.

The district is spending $4 million to modernize the secondary campus for students with disabilities, particularly those who are medically fragile.

"This is a very specialized campus. These students are among our most vulnerable, and we have the opportunity to completely modernized their campus and bring it up to date with new equipment, new facilities," said Temple.

Construction on that project is expected to be complete this August in time for the new school year.

But work will continue at Duncan Polytechnical High School, that's where two new buildings will be used to teach students about maintenance and repair of heavy diesel engines and construction.

For Roosevelt High School a new pool is being built and the district hopes to add McLane High School to the list.

"We're currently in the final stages of design for a new pool. So we will be recommending a construction project to our board for the fall for a new pool at McLane," said Temple. "And with those two pools that will complete the district's modern pools."

Approval for projects is anticipated on new softball and baseball fields at McLane and Roosevelt.

Construction could start in a few weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtconstructionschoolFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno school helping special education students learn business
New gate makes Fresno school safer
Thousands head back to school in Fresno and across the Valley
Fresno Unified holds immunization clinic to help students get ready for first day of school
Fresno Unified stopping all outdoor activity due to air quality
More fresno unified school district
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News