Children First: Online educational resources to help parents and students navigate distance learning

Fresno County Public Library Resources

Woodward Park Regional Library: (559) 600-3135

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library (Central Fresno): (559) 600-9245

Clovis Regional Library: (559) 600-9531

Fig Garden Regional Library: (559) 600-4071

Sunnyside Regional Library: (559) 600-6594

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can access easy to use educational resources online.The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to close and shift towards distance learning. This new reality means parents are under pressure to home school their little ones.We know it can be daunting but there are many cool sites to help parents and caregivers navigate online learning. ABC30 has compiled a list of sites providing everything from video tutorials to engaging educational games.There's something for every age level.Need help getting a library card? Call these library branches Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.For assistance with cards and more complicated reference questions, please call the Central Library at (559) 600-7323 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.For assistance in Spanish: Para ayuda en Espanol (559) 301-6097