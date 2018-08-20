Thousands of students in Clovis Unified head back to school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4008047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's back to school for students at Clovis Unified. Students are waking up and getting ready for a brand new school year.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4008049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's back to school for students at Clovis Unified. Students are waking up and getting ready for a brand new school year.

As the flag went up a new school year began at the Clovis Unified School District. More than 43,000 students headed back to 42 schools. Clinton Yingling is one of the thousands headed back to class."It is my first day at Micky Cox."Clinton is starting kindergarten at Mickey Cox Elementary. He's not sure what to expect, but he's ready."I like to draw monster trucks, boats, and all kinds of that stuff."Other students are also joining in on the excitement."I'm super excited about meeting my teacher, hanging out with my best friend at recess, and lunch, and doing school work because I love school," said Fourth grader Devree Ervine."I'm going to like seeing all my old friends and meeting new friends," said fourth-grader Aubrie Simon.This year they'll experience the newly remodeled multi-purpose room. Everything from the floor to the ceiling was modernized. New LED lights and a stage will improve the school experience. They also added a new water bottle refill station that students were excited to try out"This is going to promote school spirit, enthusiasm and it really is going to make them more proud to be a cowboy then they already are," said Cheryl Floth, Mickey Cox Elementary principal.Other improvements were also done throughout the district, Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell said students have plenty to look forward to."Our teachers have been delving into the curriculum with new instructional strategies to make sure that they are really meeting the needs of our very diverse community, our custodial staff has been deep cleaning, our construction crews have been modernizing."Enrollment also went up making Clovis Unified the 15th largest school district in the entire state. There are 636 students attending Mickey Cox, that's more than last year. Floth said they're committed to seeing every single one of them succeed."Our school motto is work hard, play fair and take care of each other and from day one when they walk on campus that is what we are going to do."