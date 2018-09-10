UC MERCED

UC Merced creating new center aimed at researching smoking habits in the Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

A multi-million dollar grant is creating a new center aimed at improving public health in the Central Valley, and it will be based at UC Merced.

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A multi-million dollar grant is creating a new center aimed at improving public health in the Central Valley, and it will be based at UC Merced.

"It's one of our biggest grants to date. It's going to put UC Merced on the map," said NCPC Org Manager Alex Mellor.

The $3.8 million grant will help in creating the UC Nicotine and Cannabis policy center.



Researchers say the goal is to study people's perception of tobacco and pot policies and look into smoking habits in the Central Valley.

They say policies are often tailored to major cities, and the San Joaquin area is often overlooked.

"We don't have a lot of info about what people think and feel about health-related issues, so how can policymakers make effective policies if they don't have enough data," said NCPC Director Dr. Anna Song.

The center is the first to receive funding from the Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program, which is an initiative funded through Tobacco tax.

More than 10 faculty members will be part of the program along with four researchers from Stanford.

"This for us is a testament to the quality of research, plus being able to help a largely overlooked community," said Mellor.

Researchers will not be studying the actual product, but rather working with the community and organizations like the American Heart Association to collect data.

"It's to understand what people even know about cannabis policy, what people want out of cannabis policy," said NCPC Director Dr. Anna Song.

The grant is expected to last for four years, but researchers will be looking for ways to continue funding their studies.

They are hoping to get out in the community and get started by the beginning of next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationuc mercedmarijuanacentral valleyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UC MERCED
UC Merced fighting food insecurity on campus
UC Merced students have a lot to look forward at the start of fall semster
UC Merced celebrates campus expansion
Project to improve traffic into UC Merced underway
More uc merced
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News