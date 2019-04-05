education

Valley ROP students compete at Reedley College

By
Hundreds of high school and middle school students participated in the 2019 Tiger ROmP.

It's a Career Technical Skills competition that brings over 1,200 Valley ROP students to Reedley College.

Johnathan Rangel is a junior at Parlier High School and is enrolled in a couple of ROP classes.

On Thursday he participated in the Certified Nursing Assistant competition, where they tested their skills.

"I think we did pretty well, a few of us went into the tie-breaker round," he said.

Rangel explained this is a great event.

"I think this is a huge opportunity for us because more often than not, we don't have a lot of things like this for us to practice and also show everyone what we have in our community. Because a lot of times they just see us as a regular class and the thing is - it's not just a regular class," Rangel said.

He added by the end of this year he will get certified and be able to find a summer job, helping him to pay for expenses his senior year.

During the day there were over 20 different competitions for students to participate in.

Professors at Reedley College help judge each of the events.

"This is a great event because number one, it showcases the programs we have at the high school but also bridges to Reedley College. So the students are able to come to Reedley College and see their facilities," said Fabrizio Lofaro with Valley ROP.

After the competition, the top students in each category were given awards.

Lofaro noted this year they had added a Middle School Robotics competition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreedleyeducation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Fresno City College celebrates National Dance Day
Fresno Unified board member threatened coach over son's match: Report
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News