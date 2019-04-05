Valley ROP students compete at Reedley College

Hundreds of high school and middle school students participated in the 2019 Tiger ROmP.It's a Career Technical Skills competition that brings over 1,200 Valley ROP students to Reedley College.Johnathan Rangel is a junior at Parlier High School and is enrolled in a couple of ROP classes.On Thursday he participated in the Certified Nursing Assistant competition, where they tested their skills."I think we did pretty well, a few of us went into the tie-breaker round," he said.Rangel explained this is a great event."I think this is a huge opportunity for us because more often than not, we don't have a lot of things like this for us to practice and also show everyone what we have in our community. Because a lot of times they just see us as a regular class and the thing is - it's not just a regular class," Rangel said.He added by the end of this year he will get certified and be able to find a summer job, helping him to pay for expenses his senior year.During the day there were over 20 different competitions for students to participate in.Professors at Reedley College help judge each of the events."This is a great event because number one, it showcases the programs we have at the high school but also bridges to Reedley College. So the students are able to come to Reedley College and see their facilities," said Fabrizio Lofaro with Valley ROP.After the competition, the top students in each category were given awards.Lofaro noted this year they had added a Middle School Robotics competition.