eiffel tower

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

PARIS -- Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

All tourists inside the monument were evacuated after an anonymous caller phoned police Wednesday morning and said a bomb had been placed inside the tower, according to an official with the tower's management company. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.


Police blocked off the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza, but started lifting the barricades about two hours later. An officer at the scene told The Associated Press that police found no signs of the threatened bomb.

Some tourists were still walking in the area during the police operation, including a group speaking Russian and carrying a bottle of Champagne.


The 131-year-old tower gets about 25,000 tourists daily in normal years, but visits are down this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions. While the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to be open every day, it occasionally closes because of suicide threats, bomb threats or labor strikes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bomb threateiffel towerfrancetourism
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EIFFEL TOWER
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
World landmarks pay tribute to Spain
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
PHOTOS: World cities stand with London
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 286,519 acres burned with 32% containment
Family trapped by Creek Fire recalls moments of terror, despair
Woman killed during shootout on Highway 180 in central Fresno
25 Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
SQF Complex Fire: 144,708 acres burned, 33% contained
Owner of Pismo's, Westwood's to sue Fresno over COVID-19 business closures
Show More
Local nail salons prepare to reopen
Fresno police seeing increase in gang-related shootings
Creek Fire: Marines and sailors begin work on fire fight
230 years to life for gunning down 16-year-old last year, defendant's third strike
Asteroid the size of a bus will pass near Earth tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News