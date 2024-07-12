Enrobing ceremony held for first Sikh judge appointed to Fresno County Superior Court

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic day for Fresno County as Assistant City Attorney Raj Singh Badhesha officially became the first Sikh person appointed to Superior Court.

Surrounded by family, friends and leaders in the Sikh community, an enrobing ceremony was held for Badhesha in Downtown Fresno on Thursday.

In a historic first, Badhesha will be the first sikh judge in the U.S. to wear the traditional Sikh headdress.

Badhesha will be serving in Department one -- presiding over criminal misdemeanor cases.