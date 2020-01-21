Oscars

2020 Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

LOS ANGELES -- Four recent Oscar winners will return to the show as presenters during the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Tuesday.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on to present in 2020.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Additional presenter announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsoscarsacademy awardshollywoodtelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
SAG Awards 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' wins big
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards
Pacino, De Niro among Producers Guild Awards presenters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 juveniles arrested for Fresno's first homicide of 2020
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Show More
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Buffalo Wild Wings giving away free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Visalia PD search for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
More TOP STORIES News