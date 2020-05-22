chukchansi gold resort & casino

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to open on June 1 with modifications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is set to reopen its doors to the public on June 1.

Management says this is the first phase of reopening the casino, which has been closed since March 20.

Chukchansi will implement a limited capacity policy along with adding sanitation procedures, social distancing guidelines and increased safety measures.

All employees and guests will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering. There will also be fewer slot machines as part of social distancing guidelines.

Only three people will be allowed at gaming tables and you must be 21 and over to enter the casino and resort.

For the time being, Chukchansi's hours will change to ensure there is enough time to clean the facility.

Only select restaurants will be open and there will be reduced seating to create space between guests. Hotel rooms are not open to the public for now.
