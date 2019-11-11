'The Mandalorian': Cast, trailer, release date and other things to know about Disney+ Star Wars series

Here's what to know about the show before it hits Disney+ at launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
"The Mandalorian" plot, cast
"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. 'The Mandalorian' is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order," Disney wrote in its official description of the series. "We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."
"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Taika Waititi is also credited as a voice actor. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni both serve as executive producers and writers.
"It's really, really great storytelling within a world we already know," Pascal told ABC7 Chicago about his work on the series, "and challenging that world with a bunch of originality and unexpected personality and some edge. All of the shady characters in the bar in the first movie we all saw come more to the forefront."
"The Mandalorian" premiere date, episode release schedule
Chapter 1 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on Disney+ when the streaming service launches on Nov. 12. Disney announced that Chapter 2 will release on Friday, Nov. 15, with Chapter 3 slated for a Friday, Nov. 22, premiere.
The remainder of the eight-episode season will presumably follow the Friday release pattern.
"The Mandalorian" trailer
Disney dropped the first "Mandalorian" trailer in August during the company's D23 Expo fan event in Anaheim, California. Check out that trailer below or watch the second trailer released in October in the video player above.
