Jason Statham's 'bottle cap challenge' kick video goes viral

Jason Statham might have just proved he's the master of the "bottle cap challenge."

The goal of the challenge is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick.

Statham posted a slo-motion video of himself trying it out. With a slight touch to the cap, Statham unscrews it with a kick without moving the bottle.

John Mayer, who challenged Statham, conceded defeat writing, "You: tall Keanu. Me: short Keanu."
