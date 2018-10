The three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform on Sunday, October 6th.Ticket pre-sale starts on Wednesday, May 2nd at 9 a.m. for Big Fair Fan Club Members. Members will also be able to get 50% off fair admission with each ticket purchased.Go to https://www.fresnofair.com/ for more information on the Big Fair Fan Club.Fair officials did not say tickets will be open to the public.