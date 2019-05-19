Arts & Entertainment

Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and father of Pauly Shore, dies at 92

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sammy Shore, a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip and father of fellow comedian Pauly Shore, has died at age 92, according to the comedy club's official Twitter account.

The elder Shore "passed away peacefully of natural causes" at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family, the Comedy Store tweeted Saturday morning. The date of Shore's death was not disclosed.

He and his writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the comedy club, located at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, in 1972.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father," Pauly Shore said in a tribute on Twitter. "When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace."

During his lengthy career as a stand-up comic, Sammy Shore opened for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tom Jones.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countywest hollywoodcomedycomedianobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News