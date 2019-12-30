Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut Christina Koch

The record-breaking NASA Astronaut and NC State Alum Christina Koch got a special shoutout from two stars from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Kelly Marie Tran and Naomie Ackie sent their congratulatory message shortly after Koch broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

EMBED More News Videos

NASA/International Space Station via Storyful contributed to this story.



RELATED: NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch sets record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

"We hear that you (Christina Koch) are breaking the world record for the longest duration of space flight," said Ackie.

"By a woman. Yes, girl power!" Tran chimed in. "We're so inspired by your work."

Koch beat the record was 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson by spending 289 days aboard the International Space Station.



NASA/International Space Station via Storyful contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnc state universitynasaastronautstar warsinternational space stationsciencewomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home, causes $200,000 in damage
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
Impaired driver booked after deadly crash into Madera building
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
Show More
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News