Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge immerses guests in a galaxy far, far away

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the largest expansion in Disneyland history, promises to be an immersive experience for guests.
The 14-acre land is filled with details for fans and newcomers alike.
"Based on the things you choose to do in the land, people might respond to you," said Anisha Deshmane, Creative Producer of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. She added that some of your actions may also draw the attention of Storm Troopers.
What you say and do could change your standing with the Resistance and First Order.
You can go even deeper by using the Play Disney Parks mobile app.
The app will let you hack droids, translate, and play games that will let you shape your story.
But Deshmane has a warning, "If you go around and hack a bunch of droids, it's entirely possible that the things that you do are remembered by the villagers here at Black Spire Outpost."
