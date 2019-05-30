Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Attractions, food and gift shops that take you to another galaxy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) -- History has been made at Disneyland, and the park is taking us somewhere we've never been before...to a land far, far away.Welcome to Star Wars Galaxy's Edge"You don't feel like you're in any other place in Disneyland once you're here," said creative producer Anisha Deshmane. "This is the largest and most technologically advanced land in our park we have to date."Inside we found one of the most highly anticipated attractions of all-the interactive Millenium Falcon. We test drove the space ship as we dodged meteors and controlled our entire flight as we whipped around the galaxy."We knew it was going to be a challenge to fulfill all of the fantasies that guests have been building up for over 40 years," said senior consulting designer Casey Ging. "So we worked very closely with our partners at Lucasfilm to ensure we are getting all of the details correct."Expect to feel like you're on another planet as you become fully immersed into the galactic land.Not only will you be surrounded by stormtroopers and bounty hunters, but you'll also be introduced to food us Earthlings can't get on our own planet."Sweet and spicy outpost mix, wrap and blue milk and green milk," said culinary director Chef John State.In the middle of the marketplace, you'll find one of a kind merchandise you won't see anywhere else in the park.Get into costume and become a true jedi and find everything from plush toys to wood crafted characters.The new galaxy opens Friday to the public, but you must have a reservation. But not to worry, if you didn't get one, no reservations will be needed by June 24.