Here's a look inside the marketplace at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) -- Take a look inside the marketplace at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."This is where all the locals bring the food, bring the merchandise, you can shop, dine, have a great time," said director of Merchandise Strategy Brad Schoeneberg.Blake Spire Outfitters lets guests get geared up for their adventure."This is where you really get into character, so if you want some of that cool gear that you've seen from the Star Wars galaxy," Schoeneberg said. "You can find a tunic, you can find a belt, vest, shirts, arm sleeves, even robes inside.