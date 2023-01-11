Atmospheric River: Tracking live storm coverage throughout Merced

The atmospheric river hitting Central California has greatly impacted the North Valley.

Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple schools to close along with evacuation orders.

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center opened a flood hotline to help residents impacted. The number to the hotline is 209-385-7563.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as the intense storm caused Bear Creek to overflow along with major street flooding.

Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada on Tuesday, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.

As of Tuesday night, evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas:

W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Corona Court

Mariette Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

StoneyBrook Ave

Dry Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

Cooper Ave from Ashby Road to HWY 59

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Many Merced schools will be open Wednesday, but the following remain closed:

McSwain Union Elementary SD

Planada Elementary SD

Le Grand High SD

You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by clicking here.

SANDBAGS

The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.

For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.