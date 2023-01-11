WATCH LIVE

Atmospheric River: Tracking live storm coverage throughout Merced

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 1:54PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The atmospheric river hitting Central California has greatly impacted the North Valley.

Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple schools to close along with evacuation orders.

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center opened a flood hotline to help residents impacted. The number to the hotline is 209-385-7563.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as the intense storm caused Bear Creek to overflow along with major street flooding.

Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada on Tuesday, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.

As of Tuesday night, evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas:

  • W. North Bear Creek Drive
  • La Cresenta Ave
  • La Palma Ave
  • La Mirada Drive
  • Corona Court
  • Mariette Ave
  • Portola Way
  • Madrid Ave
  • StoneyBrook Ave
  • Dry Creekside Drive
  • Silver Creek Court
  • Springfield Court
  • Brookside Drive
  • Shadowbrook Drive
  • Driftwood Drive
  • Crystal Springs Ave
  • 2500 N. Hwy 59
  • Cooper Ave from Ashby Road to HWY 59

    • SCHOOL CLOSURES

    Many Merced schools will be open Wednesday, but the following remain closed:

  • McSwain Union Elementary SD
  • Planada Elementary SD
  • Le Grand High SD

    • You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by clicking here.

    SANDBAGS

    The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.

    For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.

