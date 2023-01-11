Atmospheric River: Tracking live storm coverage throughout Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The atmospheric river hitting Central California has greatly impacted the North Valley.
Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, forced multiple schools to close along with evacuation orders.
The Merced County Emergency Operations Center opened a flood hotline to help residents impacted. The number to the hotline is 209-385-7563.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as the intense storm caused Bear Creek to overflow along with major street flooding.
Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada on Tuesday, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.
An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.
As of Tuesday night, evacuation orders are still in place for the following areas:
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Many Merced schools will be open Wednesday, but the following remain closed:
You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by clicking here.
SANDBAGS
The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.
For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.