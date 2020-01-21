Health & Fitness

What a headache: there's a nationwide shortage of popular pain reliever Excedrin

There's a nationwide shortage of Excedrin, a popular pain relief medication.

The drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, has temporarily halted production to work out issues with the transfer and weighing of ingredients, WSYR reported.

The brands affected are Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine in both caplet and gel-tab forms. Both products use acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to provide pain relief, according to the products' website.

A New York woman told WSYR she was very concerned about the shortage.

"If I have a migraine attack, I'm not sure, if I was to not have any on me, what I would do," Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company said the tension headache and PM medications are still available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthu.s. & worldpain medicineconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News