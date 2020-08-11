cold case

Family of Exeter woman killed in 2017 still searching for answers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of an Exeter woman who was killed in 2017 remained hopeful an increase in reward money would lead to the arrest of the person responsible for her death.

On Christmas Eve 2017, 53-year-old Denise Spangler was found dead in her home by family members. They hadn't seen her for about two weeks and were worried.

Reports indicated she had been stabbed to death.

Exeter Police Chief John Hall explained, "Despite an investigation, we are still unable to identify any suspects or any motive in the case. We are asking for the public's help."

Valley Crimestoppers has offered $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

But a friend of the family has now added $4,000 to the reward money in hopes someone will come forward with a useful tip.

Hall said, "The family obviously is looking to have closure, in this case, to identify who is responsible for the death of their loved one that they discovered on Christmas Eve."

Spangler's death was the only murder reported in Exeter in 2017. Authorities and residents alike want to see it solved.

Valley Crimestoppers Board President Dale Mendoza said, "Anybody in the Exeter area and South Valley that knows anything, sees anything or hears anything, please call the Valley Crimestoppers. There is a cash reward and all tips are anonymous."

Denise Spangler left behind a son and three daughters.

If you have any information on her death, call Valley Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exetermurdercrimestopperscold case
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Fresno Co. detectives need your help to solve a 2002 murder
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 death of baby found in plastic bag
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
New evidence revealed in cold case of missing Cal Poly student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling
Fresno Unified builds virtual school schedules to deliver meaningful education
8-year-old girl rescued at Reedley Beach on life support, contracts COVID-19
Shootings in Fresno area up 50% compared to this time last year
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Visalia Unified distributes devices ahead of distance learning start day
State task force provides support in Merced County as COVID-19 numbers rise
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Student portals for SCCCD down on first day of semester
More TOP STORIES News