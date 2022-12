Suspect shot and killed by law enforcement in Exeter

An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Exeter.

It happened at about noon Saturday on Highways 198 and 65.

There was also a three-car crash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Exeter police, Woodlake police, the California Highway Patrol and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

It's not known who fired the shots at the suspect.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.