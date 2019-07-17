Family displaced after fire consumes Sanger home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of three was displaced after a fire gutted their home in Sanger Tuesday night.It happened on McKinley and Academy just before 10:30 p.m.Firefighters say wind gusts pushed the flames from the garage to the home and burned through the attic. Crews were able to stop the flames minutes later."We're still in the early stages of the investigation," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels. "The fire was well established in the garage portion (of the home) and extended into the main residence. When the resources arrived, something in that garage started that fire."Fire officials say no one was hurt. The garage did not have a working smoke detector.