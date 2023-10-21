3-year-old and woman killed, child injured after being hit by vehicle in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3-year-old and a woman have died and another child is injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Hanford on Friday night.

The accident happened around 7 pm in the area of Phillips and 3rd.

Hanford police say a woman in her 60s, a three-year-old, and a 9-year-old child were found suffering from injuries in the roadway.

They were all rushed to a local hospital, where officers say the woman and 3-year-old child died.

The 9-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The driver pulled over after the accident and has been cooperating with officers.

Officials say drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

