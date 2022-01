TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County on Thursday morning.Officials say a motorcycle with two riders crashed along Highway 43 at Palmer Avenue, near Allensworth.The bike ran off the road and hit a power pole. Both riders were pronounced dead at the scene.Highway 43 was closed for about an hour due to downed power lines in the road caused by the crash. The roadway has since reopened, Caltrans officials said.